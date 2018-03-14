Happy Pi Day! Are you baking up a fresh dessert to celebrate? Get inspired by some historic pie deliciousness, fresh from our archives.

1

Everything about this photo is vintage #piegoals. The apron, the polka-dot potholders, that oven!

2

Does your pie make THE CUT? These pie judges can tell with just ONE SLICE.

3

You get a slice! And you get a slice! Everyone gets a slice! We’re pretty sure that this 700-pound pie—the largest ever baked at the time—would’ve been an Insta-hit.

4

Sure, meeting world leaders is great. But getting to meet the National Cherry Pie Queen? That’s the cherry on top of the…pie!

5

People were writing about their love of pies in the days before Twitter. During the First World War, the future President Truman wrote home to his wife: “The wind isn’t blowing today and we are all very happy. Had chocolate pie for dinner. I am sure sorry about that sugar but I guess I can steal enough Hersheys from the canteen until you can send me some fudge.”

6

Easy as pie? We think these Salvation Army girls are as tough as nails! Here, these women make free pies for soldiers in France while wearing steel helmets and gas masks.

7

Be the Supreme Allied Commander of pie making with Mamie Eisenhower’s recipe.

8

Whenever we see this photograph, we want to go apple picking. While wearing white gloves. Because, the 1960s.

9

What to do if you have a paucity of apples but an abundance of lobster? Make this Maine Lobster Pie, of course! The recipe is from the 1962 Republican Congressional Cookbook, but we promise that the toothsome crustacean appeals to taste buds of all political stripes.

10

Just because Thanksgiving was in November doesn’t mean you (pe)can’t have pumpkin pie in March.

11

Imagine you live in a house where Roland Mesnier is your on-call pastry chef. Imagine how amazing it would be to have him teach you how to make the flakiest, tastiest pie crust ever. Now imagine buying many larger pairs of pants. (Or maybe that’s just us?)

12

Buttermilk. Coconut. Cream. Pie. Someone please bake this and report back if it is as delicious as First Lady Laura Bush makes it sound.

13

Would you invite someone to your “dessert” island? We’re still impressed that President Obama offered his fellow diners a chance to try a piece of his strawberry pie during a stop for lunch in 2012 at Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio.

14

Dreams do come true: Eating pie with THE Mrs. Pillsbury!

15

Too much dessert? This recipe from First Lady Pat Nixon has raspberries so basically it’s a serving of fruit. Might as well have two slices!

16

And remember, treat that pie you’ve made as if you saved your sugar rations for three months. Eat every last bite!